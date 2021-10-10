Michigan Football Moves Up In Polls After Win Over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines survived an October scare against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, escaping Lincoln with a 32-29 victory. The efforts this weekend help get them to the bye week with a 6-0 record and moving up in both major college football polls this week.
Michigan slid into the No. 8 spot in Sunday's updated AP Top 25. They were also ranked No. 7 in this week's Coaches Poll.
Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams ranked this week, all inside the top _ this week. The others are Iowa (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 6), Penn State (No. 7) and Michigan State (No.10).
The Big Ten's movement this week was due in large part to what occurred throughout the top ten. No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M on Saturday night, while No. 10 BYU fell to Boise State. Penn State slid back after losing on the road at Iowa.
The road ahead is difficult for the Wolverines with Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State still on the schedule. The Big Ten bunch at the top of the polls will sort itself out on the field over the next several weeks before the conference title game in Indianapolis.
Week 6 College Football AP Poll Rankings
1. Georgia (All 62 first-place votes)
2. Iowa
3. Cincinnati
4. Oklahoma
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Michigan
9. Oregon
10. Michigan State
11. Kentucky
12. Oklahoma State
13. Ole Miss
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Wake Forest
17. Arkansas
18. Arizona State
19. BYU
20. Florida
21. Texas A&M
22. North Carolina State
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Texas
The Wolverines are off this week before returning to action on Oct. 23 against Northwestern in Ann Arbor. A Michigan State win over Indiana this weekend would be the first step in potentially setting up a top-ten showdown in East Lansing on Oct. 30. MSU is off the weekend of Oct. 23.
