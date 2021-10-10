Michigan Football Moves Up In Polls After Win Over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines survived an October scare against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, escaping Lincoln with a 32-29 victory. The efforts this weekend help get them to the bye week with a 6-0 record and moving up in both major college football polls this week. Michigan slid into the No. 8 spot in Sunday's updated AP Top 25. They were also ranked No. 7 in this week's Coaches Poll.

Michigan kicker Jake Moody's four field goals helped the Wolverines to a 32-29 victory. (USA Today) (Dylan Widger, USA Today)

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams ranked this week, all inside the top _ this week. The others are Iowa (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 6), Penn State (No. 7) and Michigan State (No.10). The Big Ten's movement this week was due in large part to what occurred throughout the top ten. No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M on Saturday night, while No. 10 BYU fell to Boise State. Penn State slid back after losing on the road at Iowa.

The road ahead is difficult for the Wolverines with Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State still on the schedule. The Big Ten bunch at the top of the polls will sort itself out on the field over the next several weeks before the conference title game in Indianapolis.

Week 6 College Football AP Poll Rankings

1. Georgia (All 62 first-place votes) 2. Iowa 3. Cincinnati 4. Oklahoma 5. Alabama 6. Ohio State 7. Penn State 8. Michigan 9. Oregon 10. Michigan State 11. Kentucky 12. Oklahoma State 13. Ole Miss 14. Notre Dame 15. Coastal Carolina 16. Wake Forest 17. Arkansas 18. Arizona State 19. BYU 20. Florida 21. Texas A&M 22. North Carolina State 23. SMU 24. San Diego State 25. Texas