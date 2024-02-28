Michigan Football has a record 18 players taking part in the NFL Draft Combine. The event will again occur in Indianapolis from February 26 through March 4. Drills will begin on Thursday, February 29. Every player has different goals when it comes to the combine, which will impact their decision when it comes to which drills they compete in. There is a lot of unknown in that regard until the drill day comes. Let's break down when each Wolverine will take part in combine drills, and where their draft stock currently sits. Strengths, opportunities, and what they can accomplish at the combine.

Thursday - Defensive Line & Linebackers

LB JUNIOR COLSON (LB2, 2ND):

Junior Colson is a LB that can line up in multiple spots, play in multiple schemes, and impact the run and pass. Expect Colson to test very well at the combine, with plus measurements and potentially one of the best 40 times for a LB. LB MICHAEL BARRETT (LB18, 3RD-6TH):

Michael Barrett will be tagged as undersized, but his arm length could surprise some. He is also one of the smartest players in this draft and an elite athlete. Barrett has a chance to flash his athletic ability, as the former high school quarterback should post one of the best 40 times in the group. DT KRIS JENKINS (DT4, LATE 1ST-2ND):

Kris Jenkins is one of the most versatile players in this draft. He can fit almost any defense with his ability to line up anywhere on the defensive line. Jenkins is called The Mutant for a reason, and his strength and drill results could be a story of the combine. EDGE BRAIDEN MCGREGOR (DE7, 3RD-5TH):

Braiden McGregor's tape is full of effort plays and block shedding. McGregor's frame and length will get attention, but his speed drills at the combine could shape people's perception. Is he a 4-3 who isn't elite at pass rushing, or a unique 3-4? EDGE JAYLEN HARRELL (OLB7, 3RD-5TH):

Jaylen Harrell was a run stuffing SAM LB until last season where he showed the ability to pass rush as a 4-3 DE. Harrell is so versatile in the pass game as a blitzer or in coverage. His measurables will show he's undersized without a ton of length, but he could post a 4.5 40 time and raise some eyebrows.

Friday - Defensive Backs & Tight Ends

CB MIKE SAINRISTIL (CB11, 2ND-4TH):

Mike Sainristil's film will do all the talking. The former WR converted DB has some of the best instincts in this draft. He's a defensive coordinator's dream at the nickel. Sainrstil is undersized and not particularly fast, and I don't expect his drills to be impressive. He will win interviews, and there's nothing he needs to prove. CB JOSH WALLACE (5TH-UDFA):

Josh Wallace had a better than expected season in his one year in Ann Arbor. Wallace is strong and does a great job in zone especially when he can read the QB. Wallace will measure very average, and I'm not sure any drills will alleviate his biggest questions, can his bad tendencies be coached up and can he improve in man? TE AJ BARNER (TE12, 4TH-5TH):

AJ Barner was fantastic in the Michigan offense and the best blocking TE in college football. An inline TE that looks and plays big with what will likely be some of the longest arms in the draft. He can show up lean and surprise with his speed, or he may have added weight to his frame to lean into his blocking.

Saturday - Running Backs, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

QB J.J. MCCARTHY (QB4, TOP 15-1ST):

I expect McCarthy to biggest topic of the NFL draft. Already somewhat polarizing, analysts are getting higher on McCarthy as they watch more tape and hear from NFL teams who say he could be a top 10 pick. McCarthy will throw at the draft and just needs to be clean. He's going to blow people away in interviews, and his 40 time could become a story as well. RB BLAKE CORUM (RB2, 2ND-3RD):

Blake Corum is a workhorse back with elite skills at the line of scrimmage and enough explosiveness to do damage in open space. Corum's 2022 season was Heisman caliber prior to a season ending injury, and injury that's rehab lingered into the 2023 season. Corum looked healthier at the end of the season, and could eliminate durability concerns at the combine. Corum needs to flash pass catching skills and ideally a 40 time better than expected. When it comes to strength drills, Corum's bench press could end up a top story. WR ROMAN WILSON (WR15, LATE 1ST-3RD):

Roman Wilson has already gotten buzz and momentum coming out of a couple of strong Senior Bowl practices. Wilson has already outshined his production numbers and has people talking about his speed and catching skills. Wilson has a chance to post elite 40 and shuttle times times and one of the best verticals in his group. WR CORNELIUS JOHNSON (WR29, 5TH-6TH):

Cornelius Johnson has an NFL frame and has flashed the ability to be a solid short to medium route receiver who can make difficult and contested catches. His hands have been inconsistent with drops and poor technique on deep routes, and could measure small at the combine. Being consistent in catching drills and showing off his plus route running will be key.

Sunday - Offensive Line