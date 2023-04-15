The NFL Draft is fast approaching and Michigan Football will once again be well represented throughout the draft. Michigan has 13 players eligible for this year's draft, and while they don't have a potential #2 pick like last season with Aidan Hutchinson, they do have prospects that could find their way into the first round, and multiple players that could be selected on day 2. Michigan has 7 players that are consensus selections in the draft. For each player, there is a complete profile including their measurements, stats, analysis, and teams that could be interested based on their needs and fit. Let's start with the player most likely to hear his name chosen on the draft's opening night.

DT MAZI SMITH

DRAFT PROJECTION: 1ST - 2ND

2022 STATS SNAPS TACKLES SACKS 632 38 1

SIZE Height: 6′ 3” Weight: 323 lbs Arm Length: 33 3/4” Hand Size: 9 3/4” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: TBD Vertical Jump: TBD Broad Jump: TBD Short-Shuttle: TBD Three-Cone: TBD Bench Reps: 34 reps IDEAL FIT Run-stuffing defensive tackle in a 3-4 scheme or multiple-front defense. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders

PFF SAYS The top player on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" in 2022, Smith blends phenomenal size and power with impressive athleticism and quickness. After playing just 58 snaps on defense across 2019 and 2020, Smith started 14 games for Michigan in 2022 and played 632 snaps, finishing the season strong with 70.0-plus PFF grades in each of the final four games of the year and registering eight pressures across the final three.

CB DJ TURNER

DRAFT PROJECTION: 2ND

2022 STATS COVERAGE SNAPS REC % TD ALLOWED INT 467 46.5% 2 1

SIZE Height: 5′ 11” Weight: 178 lbs Arm Length: 30 3/4” Hand Size: 9 5/8” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: 4.26s Vertical Jump: 38.5” Broad Jump: 10′ 11” Short-Shuttle: TBD Three-Cone: TBD Bench Reps: TBD IDEAL FIT Outside corner in high safety defense, potentially slot corner in 4-2-5. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

PFF SAYS After not playing his first two years at Michigan, Turner broke out in Year 3 for the Wolverines. Leader of the secondary, Turner is one of the many reasons why Michigan’s defense thrived the past two years. In 2021, he posted an 83.3 coverage grade and held his opponents to only 267 yards on 59 targets. Turner carried this same success over to 2022, earning another great 76.2 coverage grade. We know how good he is against the pass, but we finally saw him improve against the run this season, increasing his 48.6 run-defense grade to 76.1 in his final season.

TE LUKE SCHOONMAKER

DRAFT PROJECTION: 3RD - 4TH

2022 STATS REC - TGT YARDS YPC TOUCHDOWNS 35/45 418 11.9 3

SIZE Height: 6′ 5” Weight: 251 lbs Arm Length: 32 7/8” Hand Size: 9” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: 4.63s Vertical Jump: 33.5” Broad Jump: 10′ 7” Short-Shuttle: 4.27s Three-Cone: TBD Bench Reps: TBD IDEAL FIT TE2 in a run-heavy offense that utilizes tight ends in the middle of the field in the passing game. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers

PFF SAYS The fifth-year senior was the Wolverine's secret weapon and really helped their offense this season. He came out of nowhere this year, going for 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Schoonmaker is a very reliable target who has soft hands and good body control. He is also incredibly strong and is a great blocking tight end. Now, Schoonmaker is never going to be a deep threat, but he can surely give defenses headaches in the intermediate passing game.

C OLU OLUWATIMI

DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 5TH

2022 STATS SNAPS SACKS QB HITS HURRIES 918 0 5 4

SIZE Height: 6′ 2 1/2” Weight: 309 lbs Arm Length: 32 3/4” Hand Size: 8 5/8” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: 5.38s Vertical Jump: 29” Broad Jump: 9′ 2” Short-Shuttle: TBD Three-Cone: TBD Bench Reps: 29 reps IDEAL FIT Center in a run-heavy offense that favors zone blocking. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders

PFF SAYS Oluwatimi started his college career at Virginia, where he played his first three college seasons before transferring to Michigan. He was already one of the country's best interior linemen before becoming a Wolverine, posting a 90.2 run-blocking grade as a junior at Virginia. Nonetheless, he finally received the national recognition he deserved this season, winning both the Rimington and Outland trophies. Oluwatimi did not allow a sack all season for the Wolverines. Over his four-year career, he finished with a 98.4% pass-blocking efficiency rate.

DE MIKE MORRIS

DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 5TH

2022 STATS SNAPS TACKLES SNAPS 360 13 9

SIZE Height: 6′ 5” Weight: 275 lbs Arm Length: 33 1/2” Hand Size: 10” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: 4.95s Vertical Jump: 28.5” Broad Jump: 9′ 2” Short-Shuttle: TBD Three-Cone: TBD Bench Reps: 22 reps IDEAL FIT

Strong side defensive end in a 4-3 base front. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers,

PFF SAYS There were big shoes to fill at Michigan along the defensive line following the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo from a year ago, but Mike Morris did so admirably. He finally broke out this past season, generating nine sacks and finishing with an 86.8 pass-rushing grade. Morris is massive for a defensive end and can be very hard to block. However, he’s more of a two-down defender right now, which could limit him at the next level. If Morris can shed a few pounds and improve his conditioning, he could be a real force in the NFL.

WR RONNIE BELL

DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 5TH

2022 STATS REC YARDS TD 62 889 4

SIZE Height: 6′ 0” Weight: 191 lbs Arm Length: 31” Hand Size: 9 1/2” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: 4.54s Vertical Jump: 38.5” Broad Jump: 10′ 0” Short-Shuttle: 4.15s Three-Cone: 6.98s Bench Reps: 14 reps IDEAL FIT Z receiver in a spread offense, a quarterback that creates plays outside of the pocket. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings

DRAFT NETWORK SAYS Bell projects as a No. 3 wide receiver and return specialist early in his career. His ability to get open and work from multiple alignments creates a fluid NFL offensive fit. He can become a movement piece for a passing game in 11-personnel (3WR) packages. There is developmental upside for Bell to become the second wide receiver behind an established No. 1 option. Bell’s return prowess will allow him to make an impact for a team while he finds his place within the offensive system.

OT RYAN HAYES

DRAFT PROJECTION: 4TH - 6TH

SIZE Height: 6′ 6” Weight: 298 lbs Arm Length: 32 1/2” Hand Size: 10” NFL COMBINE 40-yard Dash: 5.18s Vertical Jump: 30” Broad Jump: 8′ 7” Short-Shuttle: TBD Three-Cone: 7.39s Bench Reps: TBD IDEAL FIT Right tackle or guard in a run-power offense with a dual-threat QB that runs RPO or similar option. POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles,

DRAFT NETWORK SAYS Hayes has the size, and play demeanor NFL decision-makers will value. He is functional to solid in both run and pass blocking. Yet, he is not a master of either. I project him to be kicked inside to guard due to his arm length. Hayes is better battling in tight quarters where he can eliminate the issue of arm length/reach. I do not envision him as a long-term starting option for an offense at tackle but as a viable backup in a pinch. There is a path for him as a guard at the next level.

DRAFT ELIGIBLE PROSPECTS