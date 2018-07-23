Ticker
Michigan Football: Rashan Gary Named Big Ten Preseason Honoree

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
Rashan Gary has collected Big Ten preseason honors.
Ahead of the start of the league's media days, the Big Ten released its preseason honorees — five players representing each division.

Michigan had one player make the list: junior defensive end Rashan Gary.

Gary was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches last season and was named to the second-team by the media.

He had 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2017.

The full list of this year's preseason honorees is below and was selected by a media panel.

EAST DIVISION

Rashan Gary, junior, DL, MICH

Brian Lewerke, redshirt junior, QB, MSU

Nick Bosa, junior, DE, OSU

J.K. Dobbins, sophomore, RB, OSU

TRACE MCSORLEY, fifth-year senior, QB, PSU

WEST DIVISION

Noah Fant, junior, TE, IOWA

Stanley Morgan Jr., senior, WR, NEB

Paddy Fisher, redshirt sophomore, LB, NU

T.J. Edwards, fifth-year senior, LB, WIS

Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, RB, WIS

Unanimous honoree in ALL CAPS

