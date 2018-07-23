Ahead of the start of the league's media days, the Big Ten released its preseason honorees — five players representing each division.

Michigan had one player make the list: junior defensive end Rashan Gary.

Gary was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches last season and was named to the second-team by the media.

He had 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2017.

The full list of this year's preseason honorees is below and was selected by a media panel.