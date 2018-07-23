Michigan Football: Rashan Gary Named Big Ten Preseason Honoree
Ahead of the start of the league's media days, the Big Ten released its preseason honorees — five players representing each division.
Michigan had one player make the list: junior defensive end Rashan Gary.
Gary was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches last season and was named to the second-team by the media.
He had 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2017.
The full list of this year's preseason honorees is below and was selected by a media panel.
EAST DIVISION
Rashan Gary, junior, DL, MICH
Brian Lewerke, redshirt junior, QB, MSU
Nick Bosa, junior, DE, OSU
J.K. Dobbins, sophomore, RB, OSU
TRACE MCSORLEY, fifth-year senior, QB, PSU
WEST DIVISION
Noah Fant, junior, TE, IOWA
Stanley Morgan Jr., senior, WR, NEB
Paddy Fisher, redshirt sophomore, LB, NU
T.J. Edwards, fifth-year senior, LB, WIS
Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, RB, WIS
Unanimous honoree in ALL CAPS
---
