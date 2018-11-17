Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 17:12:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Amauri Pesek-Hickson Talks Commitment

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Lnvasbmkbaxm7gpkkcb7
Three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson couldn't ignore what Michigan can provide for him.
Brandon Brown

Michigan just offered Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North three-star athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson a couple of weeks ago but it didn't take long for the senior to realize that U-M was going to be a serious player for his services. He arrived in Ann Arbor early on Saturday and couldn't even wait until U-M kicked off against Indiana to announce his commitment.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}