Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 14:12:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst — Jalen Perry Can Do It All

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Fsh6tcjayrwoj0i6rkgl
Four-star cornerback Jalen Perry is a huge pickup for Michigan from the state of Georgia.
Chad Simmons

Technically Michigan didn't flip Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry as he decommitted from Georgia before visiting Michigan a few weeks ago. However you slice it, he's now a member of Michigan's 2019 class. Rivals.com Georgia analyst Chad Simmons has seen Perry in person a lot and couldn't say enough about the 6-1, 188-pounder.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}