Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst — Jalen Perry Can Do It All
Technically Michigan didn't flip Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry as he decommitted from Georgia before visiting Michigan a few weeks ago. However you slice it, he's now a member of Michigan's 2019 class. Rivals.com Georgia analyst Chad Simmons has seen Perry in person a lot and couldn't say enough about the 6-1, 188-pounder.
