Seldon ran back-to-back sub-4.4 forties at Michigan's camp on Monday and picked up an offer before leaving Ann Arbor. The speedy corner contemplated committing on the spot but held off just a bit in order to gather his thoughts and talk with his family. He committed to Michigan over programs like Central Michigan, Iowa State and Kentucky among others. Seldon is on the short side at 5-9, 154 pounds but he's extremely quick, fast and sticky as a cover man.

Seldon is commitment No. 2 in Michigan's 2020 class joining Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham who just pledged to the Wolverines yesterday.

