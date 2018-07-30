Michigan has made quite the impression on 2021 Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial defensive end JC Latham.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound soon to be high school sophomore has visited U-M twice, and it’s clear his interest in the school is very high.

He was one of many recruits that was on campus over the weekend for the team’s annual BBQ at the Big House.

“It was actually really exciting to be there,” Latham said. “When I first walked in, I was a little nervous. This is the best defense in the state and one of the best programs in the state, if not the best. Then I got to talk to some of the coaches and meet some players. We really bonded over it. We also went over things to help us get better, so that made me feel at home.”

His father, Jerome, also made the trip and came away pleased with what Michigan has to offer.