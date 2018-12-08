Michigan Football Recruiting: Five-Star Daxton Hill Flips To Alabama
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tulsa (Oklahoma) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Michigan and subsequently committed to Alabama.
Respect it💯 pic.twitter.com/4jalHMrF50— Dirty30 (@daxhill5) December 8, 2018
The No. 1 safety and No. 24 overall prospect nationally surprised quite a few people by committing to Michigan over Alabama back in September but is now a member of the Tide's class after all. Hill is an elite athlete with corner-like cover skills and a physicality normally seen in traditional safeties. At 6-1, 190 pounds, he could likely excel at many positions but fits best in the back of a defense. His decommitment takes Michigan's total down to 23 in the 2019 class.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook