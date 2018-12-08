The No. 1 safety and No. 24 overall prospect nationally surprised quite a few people by committing to Michigan over Alabama back in September but is now a member of the Tide's class after all. Hill is an elite athlete with corner-like cover skills and a physicality normally seen in traditional safeties. At 6-1, 190 pounds, he could likely excel at many positions but fits best in the back of a defense. His decommitment takes Michigan's total down to 23 in the 2019 class.