Three-star cornerback Andre Seldon is on the short side but he covers well and plays a physical brand of football. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Commitment No. 2 for Michigan in the 2020 class was Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon. The 5-9, 154-pounder grew up a Michigan fan and jumped at the opportunity to become a part of U-M's class. What is Michigan getting in the No. 26 cornerback nationally and the No. 12 player in the state? Take a look.

Strengths

Seldon is on the small side but he plays big. He's physical, has great leaping ability and is very strong for his size. He consistently faces receivers who are bigger than him and rarely comes out on the losing side of things. Seldon also possesses great speed and quickness. He's been clocked in the 4.3-4.4 range on several hand-time 40-yard dashes and very obviously has quick feet and smooth transitions when you watch him go through drills or play in games. Seldon also does a good job in the return game and is expected to be a big part of Belleville's offense this year because of that speed and quickness. He also has very solid hands according to his coaches and really does a good job of securing the ball. He's also billed as a very hard worker and a natural leader despite being just a rising junior.

Weaknesses

The obvious knock on Seldon is always going to be his size. At 5-9, 154 pounds, he's definitely small, especially compared to Michigan's 2018 haul of corners who were all at least 6-2. In high school, Seldon is faster and just as strong as receivers who are taller than him so he's been able to excel at the cornerback position. In college, those bigger receivers will be just as fast and potentially stronger because of their size, which could potentially pose a problem. Belleville head coach Jermain Crowell even admitted that all coaches at all levels try to match up their stud receiver on a small corner; that's obviously no secret. It's something Seldon has faced his whole career and so far, he's been able to rise up. Will he be able to in college? That's the million dollar question. Crowell also noted that Seldon has a tendency to be undisciplined at times. Again, because he's faster and more athletic than everyone he faces, he's never really been burned badly. At the next level, if he starts peeking at the quarterback too much or falling for double moves, big time college athletes will make him pay.

The Bottom Line