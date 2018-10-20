Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-20 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Garrett Dellinger Talks U-M Trip, Recruitment

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qs6ncbtjg0qm880rt9m0
Sophomore offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger already holds a Michigan offer and checked out the Wolverines last weekend.
Brandon Brown

Before he even finished his freshman year, Clarkston (Mich.) High sophomore offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger picked up an offer from Michigan. The 6-6, 265-pounder was in Ann Arbor for U-M's big win over Wisconsin last weekend and really paid close attention to the offensive line.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}