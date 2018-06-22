Extremely blessed to say that I will be furthering my academic, football, and baseball career at THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! 〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/YoRs1oqh47

Velazquez picked up his Michigan offer in late-March and immediately put the Wolverines atop his list. As a former Ohio State baseball commit, Velazquez had some things to think about but ultimately realized that his future was brightest in Ann Arbor.

At 6-0, 205 pounds and listed as a three-star safety, Velazquez will play VIPER under Don Brown at Michigan. He's perfect the role as he's just a tad undersized for a linebacker and a bit uncomfortable in pure coverage. He should be able to excel as an in-the-box blitzer a la Khaleke Hudson.

Michigan was the first Power 5 school to take a shot on Velazquez as a football player. He held offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Kent State along with a few others but the U-M tender clearly appealed to him the most. Velazquez is a terrific student and a phenomenal baseball player. He'll suit up on the diamond in Ann Arbor as well.

Velazquez is commitment No. 11 in Michigan's 2019 class and brings U-M's class ranking up to No. 18 in the country per the Rivals.com team rankings.