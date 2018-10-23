Michigan offered junior Greenwood Village (Colo.) Cherry Creek High offensive lineman Carson Lee back in May, and he’s since shot his way to the top of Michigan’s recruiting board, it seems. Lee took his first visit to Ann Arbor for the blowout win over Nebraska earlier this season and couldn’t have had a better time. The Wolverines are looking to make Lee the first commitment out of the state of Colorado since 2017 four-star quarterback signee Dylan McCaffrey.

“This was my first time in Ann Arbor and what I was really looking forward to was meeting more of the coaches and also seeing the game day environment with over 100,000 people cheering on one team,” Lee said of his visit to Michigan.