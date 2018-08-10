Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Myles Rowser Is Young With Connections To U-M

I3rkubuus4i7ss2sea54
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Trbny7jt7gzjg9m0jitc
Rising freshman Myles Rowser is just getting started as a football player and as a recruit but he's already on U-M's radar.
Myles Rowser

Belleville (Mich.) High freshman athlete Myles Rowser is just getting going on the field and on the recruiting trail but as 2020 cornerback and Michigan commit Andre Seldon's younger brother, the 5-10, 158-pounder has already been around U-M and other schools. Last weekend Rowser was at Michigan for the BBQ and left feeling good about his potential future with big bro's team.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}