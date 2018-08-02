Michigan Football Recruiting: Osman Savage Feeling The Love From U-M
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star inside linebacker Osman Savage was in Ann Arbor last weekend for the BBQ at The Big House and felt right at home during the stay. The 6-0, 212-pounder looked the part in a No. 7 jersey and is clearly thinking hard about a potential future at Michigan.
