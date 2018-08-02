Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 11:12:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Fall Camp Special Offer

Mwu8ew4vqfkqptn6qblm
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan Football kicks off fall camp this weekend, which means it's the perfect time to sign up for a year of TheWolverine.com. Our staff will provide you practice reports, recruiting updates, press conference coverage, analysis of the team and much more!

50% off the first year of an annual subscription, plus The Wolverine Football Preview digital magazine!

Use Promo Code: MICHIGAN2018

ONLY 48 HOURS! Thursday (Aug 2) at 3 PM ET through Saturday (Aug 4) at 3 PM ET

NEW USERS, PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP!

Returning free users and past subscribers, please sign in first, and start here:

https://michigan.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Michigan2018

BONUS GIFT: The Wolverine Digital Football Preview!

Qbgt61jauonm8wjfqgqa
With over 170 full-color, glossy action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season!

As a special bonus, we will send you the digital version of our 2018 Football Preview!

NOTE: please allow one business day for order processing. We will email your login details to the email on your Rivals account. Please provide a valid, current email address so we can make contact with you!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}