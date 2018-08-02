Michigan Football kicks off fall camp this weekend, which means it's the perfect time to sign up for a year of TheWolverine.com. Our staff will provide you practice reports, recruiting updates, press conference coverage, analysis of the team and much more!



50% off the first year of an annual subscription, plus The Wolverine Football Preview digital magazine!

Use Promo Code: MICHIGAN2018 ONLY 48 HOURS! Thursday (Aug 2) at 3 PM ET through Saturday (Aug 4) at 3 PM ET NEW USERS, PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP!

Returning free users and past subscribers, please sign in first, and start here: https://michigan.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Michigan2018

BONUS GIFT: The Wolverine Digital Football Preview!

With over 170 full-color, glossy action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season!