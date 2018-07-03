Johnson is considered the No. 24 safety in the country and is also the No. 4 player from the District of Columbia. The 5-11, 190-pounder is built a lot like Jabrill Peppers and also has very good speed making him an ideal fit for the position made famous by Peppers and Don Brown. The musclebound safety ran a 4.48 forty-yard dash during a regional installment of The Opening and he just wrapped up competition in Dallas for The Opening Finals.