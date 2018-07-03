Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Commits To U-M
Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High three-star safety Quinten Johnson announced at The Opening Finals that he has committed to Michigan.
Johnson is pledge No. 19 in Michigan's 2019 class and continues a ridiculous hot streak for U-M that is marching toward three weeks long.
Johnson's commitment also marks the 12th one in the last two weeks alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon, Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham and Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren in the 2020 class.
Johnson is considered the No. 24 safety in the country and is also the No. 4 player from the District of Columbia. The 5-11, 190-pounder is built a lot like Jabrill Peppers and also has very good speed making him an ideal fit for the position made famous by Peppers and Don Brown. The musclebound safety ran a 4.48 forty-yard dash during a regional installment of The Opening and he just wrapped up competition in Dallas for The Opening Finals.
---
