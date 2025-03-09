Michigan Football NFL Draft prospects stock post-combine

With the NFL Draft Combine coming to a close last week, there was a wave of new mock drafts. Michigan Football has four players with first round potential, and a handful more projected to go in later rounds. Other than Mason Graham doing the bench press, none of Michigan's top draft prospects competed in the combine and will instead wait for the Michigan Pro Day. Will Johnson has already announced he will not do drills at the Michigan Pro Day has he deals with a hamstring injury. Will his history of injuries start to impact his draft stock? So, what are some landing spots for the talented Wolverines, how high can they go, could they slip out of the first round?

Mason Graham

Consensus Selection: 5th - Jaguars Highest: 4th - Patriots Lowest: 8th - Panthers Odds of First Round: 95.3% 54% of mock drafts now have Graham going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick 5, up from 41% of mock drafts before the NFL Draft Combine. His range is closing and he appears likely to go to either the Patriots, Jags, Raiders, Jets, or Panthers were picks 4-8.

Will Johnson

Consensus Selection: 11th - 49ers Highest: 5th - Jaguars Lowest: 29th - Commanders Odds of First Round: 96.4% 17% of mock drafts have the San Francisco 49ers selecting Will Johnson at pick 11. He was previously mocked most to the Raiders at pick 6. The low percentage means there is no clear consensus on Johnson currently, but his stock is dropping from top 5 pick to possibly outside the top 10, to even the back half of the first round. It appears his past injury history lingering into the draft prep is drastically impacting his stock.

Colston Loveland

Consensus Selection: 14th - Colts Highest: 14th - Colts Lowest: 32nd - Chiefs Odds of First Round: 79.9% Not much has changed here. 17% of mock drafts have the Indianapolis Colts selecting Colston Loveland. His ceiling is also is most common landing spot. This partly because the AFC West is divided across multiple drafts with the Broncos at 20, Chargers at 22, and Chiefs at 32. Those combined are by far is most likely landing spots.

Kenneth Grant

Consensus Selection: 16th - Cardinals Highest: 5th - Jaguars Lowest: 28th - Lions Odds of First Round: 74.7% Looks like Harbaugh may have to trade up to get his "gift from the football gods." 15% of mock drafts have the Arizona Cardinals selecting Kenneth Grant. Previously he was favored to go at pick 22 to the Chargers. LA is still a common landing spot in mocks, but Grant's stock is rising. One mock has the Jaguars taking Grant over Graham.

Non-first round picks