Michigan Football NFL Draft prospects stock post-combine

With the NFL Draft Combine coming to a close last week, there was a wave of new mock drafts.
Michigan Football has four players with first round potential, and a handful more projected to go in later rounds. Other than Mason Graham doing the bench press, none of Michigan's top draft prospects competed in the combine and will instead wait for the Michigan Pro Day.
Will Johnson has already announced he will not do drills at the Michigan Pro Day has he deals with a hamstring injury. Will his history of injuries start to impact his draft stock?
So, what are some landing spots for the talented Wolverines, how high can they go, could they slip out of the first round?
Mason Graham
Consensus Selection: 5th - Jaguars
Highest: 4th - Patriots
Lowest: 8th - Panthers
Odds of First Round: 95.3%
54% of mock drafts now have Graham going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick 5, up from 41% of mock drafts before the NFL Draft Combine. His range is closing and he appears likely to go to either the Patriots, Jags, Raiders, Jets, or Panthers were picks 4-8.
Will Johnson
Consensus Selection: 11th - 49ers
Highest: 5th - Jaguars
Lowest: 29th - Commanders
Odds of First Round: 96.4%
17% of mock drafts have the San Francisco 49ers selecting Will Johnson at pick 11. He was previously mocked most to the Raiders at pick 6. The low percentage means there is no clear consensus on Johnson currently, but his stock is dropping from top 5 pick to possibly outside the top 10, to even the back half of the first round. It appears his past injury history lingering into the draft prep is drastically impacting his stock.
Colston Loveland
Consensus Selection: 14th - Colts
Highest: 14th - Colts
Lowest: 32nd - Chiefs
Odds of First Round: 79.9%
Not much has changed here. 17% of mock drafts have the Indianapolis Colts selecting Colston Loveland. His ceiling is also is most common landing spot. This partly because the AFC West is divided across multiple drafts with the Broncos at 20, Chargers at 22, and Chiefs at 32. Those combined are by far is most likely landing spots.
Kenneth Grant
Consensus Selection: 16th - Cardinals
Highest: 5th - Jaguars
Lowest: 28th - Lions
Odds of First Round: 74.7%
Looks like Harbaugh may have to trade up to get his "gift from the football gods." 15% of mock drafts have the Arizona Cardinals selecting Kenneth Grant. Previously he was favored to go at pick 22 to the Chargers. LA is still a common landing spot in mocks, but Grant's stock is rising. One mock has the Jaguars taking Grant over Graham.
Non-first round picks
Since the vast majority of mock drafts are currently only the first round we have to rely on big board rankings and other measures to project the remaining Michigan players. As we get closer to the draft, 3 and 7 round mocks will become more common.
JOSAIAH STEWART, EDGE
BEST RANK / OVR RANK: 58/76
PROJECTION: 2ND-4TH ROUND
TEAMS TO WATCH: LIONS, PATRIOTS, EAGLES, RAVENS
------
DONOVAN EDWARDS, RB
BEST RANK / OVR RANK: 170/195
PROJECTION: 5TH-7TH ROUND
TEAMS TO WATCH: PATRIOTS, BROWNS, COWBOYS, STEELERS
------
KALEL MULLINGS, RB
BEST RANK / OVR RANK: 133/244
PROJECTION: 6TH ROUND-UDFA
TEAMS TO WATCH: TITANS, STEELERS, BROWNS
------
MYLES HINTON, OT
BEST RANK / OVR RANK: 218/304
PROJECTION: UDFA
TEAMS TO WATCH: COLTS, STEELERS
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky