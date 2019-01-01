Junior defensive end Jacolbe Cowan (N.C.) isn’t near a decision, but he’s still thought a lot about Michigan. The connections in North Carolina aren’t plentiful for the average guy, but Cowan is close with Charlotte native and Michigan coach Pep Hamilton, as well as signee Chris Hinton and his brother, five-star offensive lineman Myles Hinton.

“Chris just tells me he fell in love with the place the first time he got there.





