Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals250 DE Jacolbe Cowan Talks U-M Interest
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Junior defensive end Jacolbe Cowan (N.C.) isn’t near a decision, but he’s still thought a lot about Michigan. The connections in North Carolina aren’t plentiful for the average guy, but Cowan is close with Charlotte native and Michigan coach Pep Hamilton, as well as signee Chris Hinton and his brother, five-star offensive lineman Myles Hinton.
“Chris just tells me he fell in love with the place the first time he got there.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news