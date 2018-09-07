Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 13:16:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Rivals250 S Darius Snow Reacts To U-M Offer

Purqzeghx6hv0grh7ojj
Rivals250 Texas prospect Darius Snow has Big Ten ties
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan kicked off the season last week against Notre Dame, and although the result was poor there’s still a lot to be done. Recruiting is heating up as well, not only for the 2019 class but 2020 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}