Baldwin quietly picked up his Michigan offer and fell in love with what he saw on campus yesterday. Baldwin is pledge No. 6 in Michigan's 2020 class joining Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star wide receiver Kalil Branham , Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon , Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren , San Antonio (Texas) San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High three-star inside linebacker Cornell Wheeler .

At 5-11, 185 pounds, Baldwin is considered the No. 36 running back in the country and the No. 7 player in the state of Virginia. Even though he's not the biggest back in the world he also plays outside linebacker in high school, which shows his toughness and versatility. The U-M staff doesn't see linebacker in his future but they like his contact courage and ability to be physical despite being a tad small.