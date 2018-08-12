Woods is pledge No. 20 in Michigan's 2019 class and gives Michigan a versatile defender who can play with his hand in the dirt and in the middle of a linebacking corps. At 6-2, 240 pounds, Woods is a bit of a tweener because he's a little undersized to be a true defensive lineman and a little heavy footed for a true linebacker. Still, the rising senior impressed the Michigan coaches enough in person at a camp earlier this summer and left Ann Arbor with an offer. Now, he's a part of the class.

Woods' commitment also continues U-M's hot streak during the second half of the summer. In just a little over the last month, Michigan has now landed Woods, along with Washington D.C. St. John's College three-star safety Quinten Johnson, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon, Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham and Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren in the 2020 class.