Tyrece Woods Goes Blue
Belleville (Mich.) High three-star outside linebacker Tyrece Woods announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
I’m a Michigan man. All Glory To God‼️ 100000% COMMITTED #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pj3X0qc2Rm— Tyrece Woods (@espnrece) August 13, 2018
Woods is pledge No. 20 in Michigan's 2019 class and gives Michigan a versatile defender who can play with his hand in the dirt and in the middle of a linebacking corps. At 6-2, 240 pounds, Woods is a bit of a tweener because he's a little undersized to be a true defensive lineman and a little heavy footed for a true linebacker. Still, the rising senior impressed the Michigan coaches enough in person at a camp earlier this summer and left Ann Arbor with an offer. Now, he's a part of the class.
Woods' commitment also continues U-M's hot streak during the second half of the summer. In just a little over the last month, Michigan has now landed Woods, along with Washington D.C. St. John's College three-star safety Quinten Johnson, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star strongside defensive end David Ojabo and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon, Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham and Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora four-star defensive tackle Denver Warren in the 2020 class.
As explained above, Woods sort of falls between two position groups and that has him unranked heading into his senior year. He's at Bellville now after spending his last three year sat Detroit Martin Luther King so it'll be interesting to see if a new setting brings more attention and evaluation Woods' way. The Detroit native held quite a few other offers from schools like Air Force, Cincinnati, Fresno State, Temple along with a bunch of MAC programs, but chose Michigan for pretty obvious reasons.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook