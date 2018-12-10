Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Heading into last weekend just Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson and New Canaan (Conn.) High three-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart were the only two future Wolverines still playing high school football.

Last Game: Jackson and Freedom were defeated by San Ramon Valley last week, 28-21 in the fourth and final round of the NCS/Les Schwab Tires football championships. Complete stats weren't available but Jackson did score two touchdowns in the game.

Season Totals: Through 10 games, Jackson had 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns, plus 57 catches for 1,088 yards and 11 scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season.

Overall, Jackson accounted for 21 touchdowns and more than 1,300 receiving yards on the year. Exact stats aren't up to date yet but he was extremely productive during his senior campaign.

Team Record: Freedom's finished at 9-4 and is considered the No. 85 school in California per MaxPreps despite making it to the title game.