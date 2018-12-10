Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Commits Finish Their High School Seasons
Last Two Remaining
Heading into last weekend just Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson and New Canaan (Conn.) High three-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart were the only two future Wolverines still playing high school football.
Last Game: Jackson and Freedom were defeated by San Ramon Valley last week, 28-21 in the fourth and final round of the NCS/Les Schwab Tires football championships. Complete stats weren't available but Jackson did score two touchdowns in the game.
Season Totals: Through 10 games, Jackson had 37 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns, plus 57 catches for 1,088 yards and 11 scores. Additionally, he had a 65-yard punt return touchdown, 100 interception return yards and two more scores on two picks for a team-high 17 touchdowns on the season.
Overall, Jackson accounted for 21 touchdowns and more than 1,300 receiving yards on the year. Exact stats aren't up to date yet but he was extremely productive during his senior campaign.
Team Record: Freedom's finished at 9-4 and is considered the No. 85 school in California per MaxPreps despite making it to the title game.
Last Game: New Canaan fell to Greenwich in the final round of the CIAC Connecticut state playoffs last week, 34-0.
Team Record: New Canaan finished the year at 10-3 and ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps.
State Champs
Only two future Wolverines brought home state titles this year and they hail from the highest divisions in Ohio. Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and U-M commit Quintel Kent brought home the Division I state title, while Akron (Ohio) Hoban and future teammate Nolan Rumler brought home the trophy in Division II.
Kent left his mark on the game snagging two touchdowns in the second half. The 6-0, 170-pounder made big plays all year long and finished the season with 13 total touchdowns, which included two kick return scores.
.@sehsathletics rides a strong defense and 2 second half TD passes from Garrett Dzuro to Quintel Kent to a Division I state title. #NEOVarsity— Ryan (@Isley23) December 1, 2018
St. Edward 24, Cincinnati Colerain 10; Eagles soar in second half to claim Division I state title https://t.co/RkTsVn9Fko
Rumler ended up starting 58 games in his high school career and helped Hoban win their fourth straight state title this fall. The Knights finished the 2018 season 15-0.
Hoban is once again #OHSAA state champion. See how @HobanAthletics did it, hear from coach Tim Tyrrell, @TDickerson25_, @Chipperrz_, Nolan Rumler and Co.https://t.co/gxtlIF7ORK— Matt Goul (@mgoul) November 30, 2018
Gatorade Players Of The Year
Both Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star pro-style quarterback Cade McNamara and Everett (Mass.) High three-star athlete Mike Sainristil took home Gatorade Player of the Year honors for their respective states.
From the Gatorade POY website:
"The state’s returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound senior quarterback passed for 2,995 yards and 39 touchdowns this past season, leading the Mustangs (12-1) to the Class 4A Northern Region championship game. A two-time Northern Nevada Region Player of the Year, McNamara concluded his prep football career with a state-record 12,084 passing yards along with 146 touchdowns."
From the Gatorade POY website:
"The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back caught 30 passes for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season, leading the Crimson Tide (10-1) to the Division 1 North Sectional semifinals. A Boston Globe and Boston Herald All Scholastic honoree as a junior, Sainristil also recorded six interceptions in the secondary, including three in one game. He concluded his prep career with 28 receiving touchdowns."