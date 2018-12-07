Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M First To Offer Ismael Zamor

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

B9uolnqp7zpvfv9vlrio
Graphic by Brandon Brown

It's so early in the game for Everett (Mass.) High wide receiver Ismael Zamor that his Rivals player card is basically empty and there aren't any photos of him in the database. That didn't keep Michigan from offering the freshman after noticing him while recruiting teammate and U-M commit Mike Sainristil.

Zamor already measures in at 6-1, 175 pounds and really shows a lot of athletic ability and versatility. Because of that, the Michigan staff felt comfortable in offering him before any other school.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}