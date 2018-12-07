Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

It's so early in the game for Everett (Mass.) High wide receiver Ismael Zamor that his Rivals player card is basically empty and there aren't any photos of him in the database. That didn't keep Michigan from offering the freshman after noticing him while recruiting teammate and U-M commit Mike Sainristil.

Zamor already measures in at 6-1, 175 pounds and really shows a lot of athletic ability and versatility. Because of that, the Michigan staff felt comfortable in offering him before any other school.