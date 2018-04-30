Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan picked up its 10th commitment in the 2019 class today in Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart.
In addition, Barnhart becomes the fourth offensive lineman commit in the class, joining Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones and New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart.
Here's a look at Barnhart's junior season highlights:
