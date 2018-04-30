Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Karsen Barnhart Highlights

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart is the fourth offensive line commit in the 2019 class.
Karsen Barnhart

Michigan picked up its 10th commitment in the 2019 class today in Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart.

In addition, Barnhart becomes the fourth offensive lineman commit in the class, joining Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones and New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart.

Here's a look at Barnhart's junior season highlights:

