Here's a look at Barnhart's junior season highlights:

In addition, Barnhart becomes the fourth offensive lineman commit in the class, joining Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler , Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones and New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart .

Michigan picked up its 10th commitment in the 2019 class today in Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart .

