football

Michigan Football Recruiting Video: Stephen Herron Camp Highlights

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Qdcbgki2pbery5fo98gi
Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end Stephen Herron is rated as the No. 51 player in the country.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end and Michigan commit Stephen Herron put on a show this weekend at the Rivals camp in Nashville, taking home defensive line MVP honors.

He impressed the previous weekend in Canton, Ohio, at the NIKE camp as well, when he went up against the likes of Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Justin Rogers in one-on-one drills, among others.

We have highlights of several of Herron's one-on-one reps from the afternoon.

Note: he is wearing a black shirt and grey shorts in each video.

Herron vs. class of 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Justin Rogers

Herron vs. Walled Lake (Mich.) Western three-star offensive tackle Jacob Dean

More from Herron

