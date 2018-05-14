Louisville (Ky.) Trinity four-star defensive end and Michigan commit Stephen Herron put on a show this weekend at the Rivals camp in Nashville, taking home defensive line MVP honors.

He impressed the previous weekend in Canton, Ohio, at the NIKE camp as well, when he went up against the likes of Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Justin Rogers in one-on-one drills, among others.

We have highlights of several of Herron's one-on-one reps from the afternoon.

Note: he is wearing a black shirt and grey shorts in each video.