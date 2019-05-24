News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 17:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Watch Braiden McGregor's Decision LIVE

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Babwddnjbvptxbu68po3
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor is closing in on a decision. ()

Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor is set to make his college decision and you can watch it HERE live on TheWolverine.com's Facebook page.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}