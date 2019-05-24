Michigan Football Recruiting: Watch Braiden McGregor's Decision LIVE
Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor is set to make his college decision and you can watch it HERE live on TheWolverine.com's Facebook page.
