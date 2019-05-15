Great deal! 50% off your first year, plus a free Football Preview magazine
Special Limited-Time Offer - Get 50% off the first year of an annual TheWolverine.com membership, plus a free 2019 Michigan Football Preview (16.95 value).
Valid only on NEW annual memberships for BlueandGold.com, including upgrades from monthly accounts, until May 26, 2019.
New users click here: https://michigan.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=50Michigan
Returning free users, and past subscribers, sign in first, and start here: https://michigan.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=50Michigan
Monthly subs looking to upgrade should visit this link: https://n.rivals.com/users/subscriptions Scroll down to subscription module. Hit “upgrade”. Enter promo code 50Michigan and verify. (also check to make sure your payment info is correct)
Use Promo Code: 50Michigan
BONUS: The 2019 Michigan Football Preview
With over 170 full-color, glossy action-packed pages of Michigan football information, this magazine is a must-have for the upcoming season!
• Player Features
• Historical Articles
• Detailed Position-by-Position Analysis
• Opponent Previews
• And much more!
Make sure your mailing address is included on your subscription page. This is where your magazine will be mailed in July.