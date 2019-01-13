Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Yanni Karlaftis On U-M, Overall Recruitment

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Sophomore linebacker Yanni Karlaftis was in San Antonio supporting his older brother, four-star defensive end and Purdue signee George Karlaftis.
Brandon Brown

Michigan recruited West Lafayette (Ind.) High four-star strongside defensive end George Karlaftis pretty hard but the senior ultimately signed with Purdue. Still, the involvement impressed George's little brother Yanni and now U-M is in a good spot with the 6-3, 205-pounder.

