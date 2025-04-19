Michigan football releases full Spring Game rosters

On Saturday morning, Michigan football released the full Maize and Blue rosters for the 2025 Spring Game, which is set to take place on Saturday afternoon. As expected, Jadyn Davis (Maize) and Bryce Underwood (Blue) will quarterback each team.
Justice Haynes (Blue) and Jordan Marshall (Maize) will be the running backs for each team.
Interestingly, Dominic Zvada is listed on the Blue team, but reserve kicker Stuart Blake is listed as an all-time kicker, meaning he'll kick for both teams. Blake is currently in the Transfer Portal.
Below are the full rosters for both teams, as posted by Michigan football on social media.
