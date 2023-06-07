MIchigan Football was active in the transfer portal this offseason. Bringing a good mix of players with experience and leadership, and some younger players with star potential. One position where Michigan was extending offers but not gaining much traction was at cornerback. The Wolverines were looking for an experienced player that was willing to compete and be part of a room, while other programs were able to promise more playing time or even guarantee a starting position. In the case of new transfer commit Josh Wallace, other schools were making those kinds of promises, but the opportunity to play for a national championship contender in Michigan won out.

His addition to the cornerback room continues to theme of improving a group in the spots where they have opportunities. Michigan has one of the best cornerbacks in the country in Will Johnson, he's CB1. Last season, Mike Sainristil's move from wide receiver to nickel was a massive success, but ideally, he stays inside and plays a role similar to Dax Hill as a nickel/safety hybrid. That creates the opportunity starting outside Will Johnson at CB2.

Michigan has options, and a very talented room. Likely at the front of the group is JaDen McBurrows. The junior is back after missing the 2022 season due to injury. McBurrows was developing into a heavy hitting corner in 2021 that was going to play a role as a sophomore, but a late season injury lingered into the next. He had a strong spring and appears to be the current leader at CB2.

Keshaun Harris is the most veteran of the group. The former walk on should not be discounted as a factor this season. Harris has been a solid contributor on special teams and appeared as a cornerback in six games last season. Now a grad student, Harris has been in the program for a long time, brings familiarity of the defense, and all the benefits of being developed for five years at Michigan.

A player who received a lot of hype and another recent vote of confidence from head coach Jim Harbaugh, is Amorion Walker. Walker came to Michigan as a WR but played both sides of the ball in high school. Since his recruitment the potential position change has always been a rumor. Walker is an absolute freak athlete at 6'4", and has the tools to be a unique weapon at corner, and a perfect complement to Will Johnson. But Walker is raw and needs time to craft his skills. Something defensive coordinator Jesse Minter believes he will do this season.

What Michigan doesn't lack in the cornerback room is talented underclassmen. Zeke Berry had a strong spring and is expected to contribute at nickel with Mike Sainristil. Having him on the field allows Michigan to get creative with him, Sainristil, and Rod Moore all capable of lining up anywhere on the field. Kody Jones was also in the 2022 class and had a strong spring. He also can play nickel or outside. Myles Pollard is another player, possibly underrated, who looks the part on the outside. I expect him to fight for rotation reps this season.

Michigan also added two stud freshmen late in the 2023 cycle with Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun. While the expectation is for the pair to be the starting corners in 2025, Hill especially earned praise throughout the spring and was one of the better players in the Maize and Blue Spring Game. Hill got a lofty praise from Minter who said he could be on a Will Johnson like trajectory.

Josh Wallace brings the experience and leadership this group needs. His addition may be as valuable off the field as it is on. It is fair to assume his 4 years of starting at UMass may give him an edge for the starting role, nothing is promised or assumed. The rest of the group as a head start being in the program and participating in spring workouts. Either way Michigan did what has been doing, finding ways for its team to get better. Adding competition and raising the level for all. Cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale has done a phenomenal job since arriving, so there is reason to think he won't find the answer again this season, but adding Wallace only helps add another layer to a deep and talented group.



