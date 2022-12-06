Michigan football gained an offensive lineman out of Arizona State in the transfer portal on Tuesday as LaDarius Henderson announced on Twitter he will be using his final year of eligibility with the Wolverines.

In 2021 as a junior, Henderson started all 13 games for the Sun Devils at left guard and played all but 13 of ASU's total snaps on the season.

That season, Henderson allowed just 10 quarterback pressures in the regular season, which was tied for fourth-fewest among Pac-12 offensive guards. He was also tied for 38th among FBS guards by allowing just one sack during that regular season.

This past season, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started in Arizona State's first six games at the same position before suffering a hand injury in the Sun Devils' Oct. 8 game against Washington.

Henderson, also a captain on the team in 2022, has totaled 29 starts in his career at ASU and recently accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl game to be held on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In his six starts this past season, Henderson allowed just four pressures, tied for 15th among all FBS guards at the time. He entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday.

With the addition, Henderson becomes a clear candidate to replace Trevor Keegan at left guard for Michigan in the 2023 season in what should remain a deep offensive line room.