On Thursday afternoon, Michigan announced the date and time of its annual Maize vs. Blue spring game at Michigan Stadium. According to the program, the game will take place on April 20, 2024 at noon.

Last year's game was played on April 1, 2023, but it appears new head coach Sherrone Moore is holding true to Jim Harbaugh's vow to move spring practice back a few weeks after the team won the national championship in early January.

Of course, Harbaugh is no longer with the team, but Moore will instead lead the Wolverines through spring ball and eventually into the 2024 season, which features a gauntlet of a schedule.

The spring game often serves as a chance for younger, less experienced players to showcase their skill sets in front of a crowd of committed Michigan fans who choose to attend.

Starters rarely play more than just a few drives, but the lesser-known players can make a name for themselves during the annual game.

Last season, wide receiver Peyton O'Leary (Maize team) and running back Benjamin Hall (Blue team) stole the show. The Maize team, led by Mike Hart, finished victorious with a 22-21 win over the Blue team.

The spring game signals the end of spring football before the team breaks from organized, on-field football activities for the summer.