Michigan Football: TE Commit Erick All Calls Michigan His Perfect School

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
Erick All committed to Michigan on Sunday.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It was a busy weekend for Michigan recruiting.

On Sunday, three players committed to the Wolverines 2019 class, starting with Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All.

All traveled up to Ann Arbor for his visit after his team’s 7-on-7 game in Toledo. He says it went as well as it possibly could have.

{{ article.author_name }}