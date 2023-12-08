Michigan had massive success in the transfer portal last offseason. Bringing in talent, experience, and leadership at multiple positions of need. Michigan has built a culture of competition; iron sharpens iron. Bringing in transfers is just a smart strategy. Michigan already excels at finding underrated talent and development. By targeting transfers that are ideal fits but have experience, maybe the current roster doesn't, and everyone gets better. While it is difficult to know exactly everything Michigan may need with many players yet to make their own transfer or NFL decisions, there are a few spots where we can project Michigan may be active in the portal. There are also a few positions where Michigan has already made offers and is expecting visits. Let's break down the different position groups Michigan could look to enhance in the transfer portal ahead of 2024.

QB

The obvious question mark here is JJ McCarthy. Currently projecting as a late 1st or early 2nd round pick, McCarthy could choose to enter the NFL Draft after the College Football Playoff or elect to return to Michigan for his senior season. Regardless of McCarthy's decision, Michigan should target QBs in the portal. Without McCarthy, Michigan may look for a more starter-caliber prospect. The quarterback battle moving into 2024 would likely consist of Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, and freshman Jadyn Davis. Michigan has been in contact with former 5-star recruit Dante Moore, and the interest appears to be mutual. Intel: Is Michigan a realistic option for Dante Moore? Moore had a difficult freshman season at UCLA and would need to join the QB room and work his way up like any other player. Ideally, McCarthy would return, and Michigan could add someone like Moore, who could take a year and set up a battle for 2025. Michigan may also look for another Alan Bowman or Jack Tuttle type QB to add a solid, experienced backup.

RB

Michigan knows it will have to replace its lead back from the last two seasons, Blake Corum. Currently putting the bow on one of the best running back careers in Michigan history, Corum has made it clear he intends to head to the NFL this offseason. Donovan Edwards made it no secret he hoped to bolt to the NFL after this season, but after a difficult year running the ball, many wonder if he could return. Beyond the two starters, Michigan has a very talented running back room. Kalel Mullings has looked strong in limited carries and could return with a Covid exemption. Freshman Benjamin Hall was the star of the 2023 off-season and ended up redshirting after an early-season injury. Fellow freshman Cole Cabana also redshirted and dealt with an injury this season but has lots of potential as a speed back. Michigan also brings in a talented running back class in 2024, with Ohio's best, Jordan Marshall, and speedster Micah Ka'apan from powerhouse Bishop Gorman. It's a talented room but a room that lacks experience. Even if Edwards returns, would Michigan plug him into the 20+ carry role or continue to use him as RB2 and a massive threat in the passing game? Mullings, Edwards, or Hall could arguably all take a lead role. Michigan could also use more of a committee approach like they did in years past. Michigan won't be desperate here, but it also won't pass up the opportunity to pursue a player who could be a perfect fit.



OL

Last season, guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter returned for "one more year" but both could return in 2024 with their Covid exemption. It does not seem likely, but it is possible. Michigan could also get experience back with Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart, as each were redshirted in 2019 and can use the Covid exemption. Transfers Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent each have eligibility remaining as well. Obviously, any combination of those returning would be a win, but Michigan will likely look to add at least one piece in the portal again this offseason. There is talent with limited experience all over this room, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Andrew Gentry, Jeffrey Persi, Raheem Anderson, and more. Michigan feels great about its future, with one of the best OL classes in the nation also coming in. Michigan has already been in contact with Chase Bisonits in the portal. A former Rivals top 100, Bisonits started all 12 games of his freshman year for Texas A&M. A right tackle who can also play the interior. This is the exact kind of player Michigan won't ignore in the portal.



WR

This is a spot where a gap has emerged. Michigan wanted to be more explosive this season, but other than some early success for Roman Wilson, Michigan didn't seem to have the weapons to stretch the field. Semaj Morgan is an emerging star, but Michigan's need is on the outside. Cornelius Johnson is out of eligibility and will not return to next season. Michigan has lots of talent with Morgan, Tyler Morris, Fred Moore, and another crop of talented freshmen coming in, but they are all similar players, smaller in size. Darrius Clemons has been penciled in for a breakout season his first two years in Ann Arbor, but we haven't seen it on the field yet. Clemons could still have that breakout, but it doesn't seem likely Michigan will bet on it with no backup plan. Michigan offers big Big Ten receiver in the portal Michigan moved quickly in offering Indiana transfer Donvaen McCulley. The big-body receiver had a big year for the Hoosiers and would be the perfect fit to replace Johnson as the X receiver.

DL

The strength of the 2023 Michigan defense has been the interior. Defensive tackle play has been incredible from Kris Jenkins and sophomores Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Rayshaun Benny and Cam Goode have been fantastic in rotations, giving Michigan 5 players who can make an impact in the middle. Graham and Grant will return to make likely the best DT duo in the nation. Jenkins and Goode will not return. Another spot where Michigan has talented underclassmen but with little to no experience. Trey Pierce, Cam Brandt, and Brooks Bahr will all hope to take sophomore leaps. But Michigan will want to replace the experience of Jenkins and Goode. Portal Update: I am expecting… Michigan has already offered Penn transfer Joey Slackman and is working to get him on campus. Whether Slackman or another target, Michigan will likely bring in a DT this cycle.

LB

You can't overstate the value of Michael Barrett as a linebacker and to this team. Michigan added Ernest Hausmann in the last transfer portal cycle and he will likely step into Barrett's role full-time in 2024. Junior Colson will have an NFL decision to make, and if he enters the draft, that leaves Michigan with little experience at a position that was a strength this season. Jimmy Rolder had a lost season of sorts, and Michigan did not get many snaps if any, from its talented freshman class. Michigan has to feel good about someone from this group breaking out. Still, as we have said throughout, Michigan would rather add experience for competition and as a way to further develop the talented young players. This could come down to Colson's decision because if Michigan has Hausmann and Colson, it feels better about its young depth.



NICKEL