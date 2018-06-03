Ticker
Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, U-M Assistants Coaching At GVSU Camp

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Odi2qllzzznmo6aqzilv
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was at the Best of the Midwest Camp Sunday at Grand Valley State.
Brandon Brown

Michigan Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

Michigan Graduate Assistant James Ross III

Michigan Graduate Assistant Jordan Kovacs

Michigan Defensive Line Coach Greg Mattison

Xeb73dvwhe4pf65cytno
Michigan wide receivers coach Jim McElwain with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.
Andrew Vailliencourt/The Wolverine
Hvlahdrudms89wao2np0
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talking to campers.
Andrew Vailliencourt/The Wolverine
P6bn3n4qepkealdtj1t8
Offensive line grad assistant and offensive line coach Ed Warinner watching campers.
Andrew Vailliencourt/The Wolverine
Ytgwgxi0mfq0ya4z2nn8
Warinner and McElwain watching campers.
Andrew Vailliencourt/The Wolverine

