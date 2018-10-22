Ticker
Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh Calls MSU Pregame "Orchestrated"

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said evidence shows MSU's pregame march through U-M players was orchestrated.

He also said he didn't fault junior linebacker Devin Bush for his response.

The video:

Lon Horwedel

