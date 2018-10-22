Michigan Football Video: Harbaugh Calls MSU Pregame "Orchestrated"
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said evidence shows MSU's pregame march through U-M players was orchestrated.
He also said he didn't fault junior linebacker Devin Bush for his response.
The video:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook