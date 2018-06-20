Michigan has a slew of wide receivers entering their second year on campus.

Sophomores Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins join redshirt freshmen Tarik Black and Oliver Martin, and is history repeats itself, at least one or two of the bunch — likely Peoples-Jones and Black — are in line for a huge fall.

Dating back to 1996, 14 different wide receivers have broken out to become top receiving threats in their second seasons — most of the time their true sophomore years.

Last season, Peoples-Jones was Michigan's second-leading wide receiver, catching 22 passes for 277 yards and no touchdowns. Despite only playing in three games, Black caught 11 balls for 149 yards and one score.

Collins caught three passes for 27 yards in four games, while Martin did not play.

We examine those players, their rise to greatness and whether or not they made it to the NFL in the chart below.