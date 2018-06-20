Michigan Football: Wide Receivers Primed For Sophomore Season Breakouts
Michigan has a slew of wide receivers entering their second year on campus.
Sophomores Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins join redshirt freshmen Tarik Black and Oliver Martin, and is history repeats itself, at least one or two of the bunch — likely Peoples-Jones and Black — are in line for a huge fall.
Dating back to 1996, 14 different wide receivers have broken out to become top receiving threats in their second seasons — most of the time their true sophomore years.
Last season, Peoples-Jones was Michigan's second-leading wide receiver, catching 22 passes for 277 yards and no touchdowns. Despite only playing in three games, Black caught 11 balls for 149 yards and one score.
Collins caught three passes for 27 yards in four games, while Martin did not play.
We examine those players, their rise to greatness and whether or not they made it to the NFL in the chart below.
|Name
|Second Year
|Freshman Stats (Catches-Yards-TDs)
|Sophomore Stats (Catches-Yards-TDs)
|Made NFL?
|
Tai Streets
|
1996
|
5-43-0
|
42-718-2
|
Yes
|
David Terrell
|
1999
|
14-149-2
|
71-1,038-7
|
Yes
|
Marquise Walker
|
1999
|
4-31-0
|
37-396-6
|
Yes
|
Braylon Edwards
|
2002
|
3-38-0
|
67-1,035-10
|
Yes
|
Jason Avant
|
2003
|
2-21-0
|
47-772-2
|
Yes
|
Steve Breaston
|
2003*
|
0-0-0
|
38-444-3
|
Yes
|
Adrian Arrington
|
2006**
|
2-12-0
|
40-544-8
|
Yes
|
Mario Manningham
|
2006
|
27-433-6
|
38-703-9
|
Yes
|
Greg Mathews
|
2007
|
7-68-0
|
39-366-3
|
Yes
|
Junior Hemingway
|
2009**
|
4-37-0
|
16-268-2
|
Yes
|
Roy Roundtree
|
2010**
|
32-434-3
|
72-935-7
|
Yes
|
Jeremy Gallon
|
2011**
|
4-49-1
|
31-453-3
|
Yes
|
Devin Funchess
|
2013
|
15-234-5
|
49-738-6
|
Yes
|
Amara Darboh
|
2014**
|
0-0-0
|
36-473-2
|
Yes
Notes: *Breaston was a redshirt freshman in 2003, **Redshirt sophomore: Arrington was a redshirt sophomore in 2006 (injury), Hemingway was a redshirt sophomore in 2009 (illness), Roundtree was a redshirt sophomore in 2010, Gallon was a redshirt sophomore in 2011, Darboh was a redshirt sophomore in 2014 (injury).
Observations
One thing is clear — receivers that break out early in their careers end up on a path to the NFL. That's a likely scenario for both Peoples-Jones and Black.
The most impressive breakout belongs to Braylon Edwards, who is one of only two players on the list to top 1,000 yards in his second year. He also was drafted the highest, going No. 3 overall to the Cleveland Browns in 2005.
Having a potential star at quarterback in junior Shea Patterson should help the Wolverines' young receivers as well.
