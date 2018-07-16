The Big Ten announced which players from each team will be available at the conference's media days on July 23 and 24 in Chicago.

Michigan will be represented by fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, senior running back Karan Higdon and senior safety Tyree Kinnel.

Winovich had a monster break out season in 2017, recording 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Kinnel tallied 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

Higdon, who seized the starting job part way through last season, fell just short of 1,000 yards, finishing with 994 and 11 touchdowns.

All three players seem to enjoy talking to the media — especially Winovich, who is always prepped with quotes and is enthusiastic with journalists.

Last year, Michigan sent Mason Cole, Mike McCray and Maurice "Mo" Hurst.

Here is the full list of Big Ten players that will be attending the event:

EAST DIVISION

INDIANA

Jonathan Crawford, Sr., S*

Wes Martin, Fifth-year Sr., OL*

Luke Timian, Fifth-year Sr., WR*

MARYLAND

Derwin Gray, Fifth-year Sr., OL*

Taivon Jacobs, Sixth-year Sr., WR

Darnell Savage Jr., Sr., DB*

MICHIGAN

Karan Higdon, Sr., RB*

Tyree Kinnel, Sr., DB*

Chase Winovich, Fifth-year Sr., DL*

MICHIGAN STATE

Brian Lewerke, Redshirt Jr., QB*

LJ Scott, Sr., RB*

Khari Willis, Sr., S*

OHIO STATE

Parris Campbell, Fifth-year Sr., WR*

Dre’Mont Jones, Redshirt Jr., DT*

Isaiah Prince, Sr., OT*

PENN STATE

Trace McSorley, Fifth-year Sr., QB*

Amani Oruwariye, Fifth-year Sr., CB*

Nick Scott, Fifth-year Sr., S

RUTGERS

Blessuan Austin, Sr., DB

Tariq Cole, Fifth-year Sr., OL*

Deonte Roberts, Sr., LB

WEST DIVISION

ILLINOIS

Nick Allegretti, Fifth-year Sr., OL*

Mike Dudek, Redshirt Jr., WR

Jamal Milan, Redshirt Jr., DL

IOWA

Parker Hesse, Fifth-year Sr., DE

Matt Nelson, Fifth-year Sr., DE

Nate Stanley, Jr., QB*

MINNESOTA

Thomas Barber, Jr., LB*

Carter Coughlin, Jr., LB*

Rodney Smith, Fifth-year Sr., RB*

NEBRASKA

Jerald Foster, Fifth-year Sr., OG*

Stanley Morgan Jr., Sr., WR*

Mick Stoltenberg, Fifth-year Sr., NT

NORTHWESTERN

Nate Hall, Fifth-year Sr., LB*

Montre Hartage, Sr., CB

Clayton Thorson, Fifth-year Sr., QB*

PURDUE

Markus Bailey, Redshirt Jr., LB*

David Blough, Fifth-year Sr., QB

Elijah Sindelar, Redshirt Jr., QB

WISCONSIN

Michael Deiter, Fifth-year Sr., OL*

D’Cota Dixon, Fifth-year Sr., S*

T.J. Edwards, Fifth-year Sr., ILB*

* indicates 2017 all-conference selections and honorable mentions