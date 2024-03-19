The Big Ten hockey awards were released on Tuesday afternoon, and Michigan sophomore forward Gavin Brindley was announced the conference player of the year. Brindley becomes just the second Michigan player to ever win the award, joining Kyle Connor (2016) as the only Wolverines to do so.

Brindley beat out MSU's Artyom Levshunov and Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan for the award.

Brindley, a second-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Draft, elected to come back to school for a second season with the Wolverines, and he's led the team to the Big Ten Tournament championship game and another presumed appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

In his sophomore season as a Wolverine, Brindley has tallied 24 goals and 27 assists (51 points) in 36 games. He's led Michigan to a 21-13-3 record, and the team is just 60 minutes away from its third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.

Additionally, Brindley was, as would be expected, an All-Big Ten First-Team selection, along with fellow Wolverines Seamus Casey and Rutger McGroarty. The trio combine to make up half of the conference's first-team, which features six players.

Junior forward Dylan Duke was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Michigan will take on Levshunov and Michigan State on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.