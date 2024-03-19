Tarris Reed Jr. joined Dug McDaniel and George Washington in the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. Reed Jr. became the third Wolverine to enter the transfer portal since the season ended on Wednesday.

"After much prayer and contemplation, I've decided to enter the transfer portal," Reed Jr. wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "This choice has not been easy, but it's a necessary step towards my growth."

Reed Jr., like McDaniel, played two seasons with the Wolverines. He entered the program as a highly touted freshman. He was ranked 31st in the nation and he was the fifth-best center in the class.

He spent most of his freshman season playing behind Hunter Dickinson, but took over the starting role in 2023-24 when Dickinson transferred to Kansas.

Averaging 3.4 points as a freshman and 9.0 points as a sophomore, Reed Jr. was never able to consistently develop his skillset under Juwan Howard.

Now, Reed Jr. will depart the program and find a new home.

"To Coach Howard, I extend my sincerest gratitude for your relentless dedication to my development, both on and off the court. To my teammates, I am forever thankful for the memories created, camaraderie shared and support given over the past two years. To the supporting staff, thank you for your steadfast commitment. Your tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed."