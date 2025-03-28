Michigan hangs tough, falters late in season-ending loss to No. 1 Auburn

Michigan basketball's season came to an end on Friday night in Atlanta. The Wolverines were defeated by the No. 1 overall seed Auburn Tigers, 78-65. Michigan finishes the 2024-25 season with a 27-10 overall record, marking a 19-win improvement over the year prior.

To begin the Sweet 16 matchup against Auburn, Michigan was holding its own. Johni Broome was a problem early, but Danny Wolf and the Wolverines were proving that they belonged on the court with the top-ranked team in the country.

After a wild first half that resulted in 18 combined turnovers, Auburn held a one-point lead over Michigan at halftime.

In the second half, it looked like Michigan might pull off an improbable upset. The Wolverines stretched their lead to nine points with 12:26 left in the game, but the Tigers went on a 31-8 run in the second half, led by Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford.

Danny Wolf led the way for Michigan with 20 points and six rebounds, but the trio of Broome, Jones and Pettiford was too much for Michigan to overcome. Auburn's stud trio combined for 62 of the team's 78 points.

The Wolverines got double-digit performances from Vlad Goldin and Nimari Burnett, but Auburn's onslaught in the second half turned out to be the difference in the game.

With the loss, Michigan bows out in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the program's second consecutive appearance. The Wolverines will lose Goldin and Rubin Jones (out of eligibility) and will likely also lose Wolf to the NBA in the offseason.

Dusty May will now retool for the 2025-26 season.