other sports

Michigan Hockey: Get To Know Your Wolverines, They Deserve Your Attention

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Pgksq8dtdumwwbf0zyxu
Michigan senior forward Tony Calderone leads the team in goals and is the team captain.
Lon Horwedel

You've probably heard by now that Michigan's hockey team is going to the Frozen Four next week in Saint Paul, Minn.

What you might not know, is how it got there.

2016-17 was legendary coach Red Berenson's final year as Michigan's head coach — and it was a disappointing one. The team finished with a record of 13-19-3, was eliminated in its first game of the Big Ten Tournament and was nowhere close to making the NCAA Tournament.

In the spring, the program hired Mel Pearson away from Michigan Tech, the team he had coached for the last six years.

Pearson had been an assistant at Michigan under Berenson before leaving in 2011, so he was already familiar with the team and its history.

The Wolverines kicked off 2017-18 with one of the youngest teams in the country and no expectations. Big Ten coaches picked Michigan to finish sixth out of seven teams in the conference, ahead of only Michigan State.

Inconsistency plagued the team throughout the entire first half of the season — after the Great Lakes Invitational, Michigan was 8-8-2, and while it seemed to be making strides, nobody could have guessed what would follow.

Many people think the season turnaround was really brought on by sweeping then No. 1 Notre Dame in the final Big Ten weekend of the season, but it really began back in January, when Michigan was swept by the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame was No. 2 at the time, and beat U-M 2-1 in both contests.

It sent a message to the Wolverines — they could play with anyone.

Michigan went on a four-game winning streak after that, beating then No. 9 Minnesota on the road and No. 12 Penn State.

After a brief rough patch, Michigan would go 9-1 in the 10 games leading up to the Frozen Four — including a sweep of Notre Dame that vaulted the team into good position to make the NCAA Tournament. The strong finish to the season helped the Wolverines earn the No. 2 seed in the Northeast Regional, where they beat No. 3 Northeastern and No. 4 Boston University as essentially a road team.

The change in one year by Pearson and his staff is one of the more remarkable turnaround seasons in Michigan sports history. One of the most amazing things about it, is that he deflects all credit to his players, saying after the win over Boston that it's the players who are on the ice doing all the work.

Now, Michigan gets its rematch with No. 1 seed Notre Dame on April 5. The teams split their four game series this season, and they will settle it in the biggest way possible — with a national championship game berth on the line.

The winner will play either Ohio State — the one team that has owned U-M this season (0-5) or Minnesota-Duluth on April 7.

The Team, The Team, The Team

Many of you that are catching on to the team's success may not know a lot about the players specifically that are leading the way. Below, we've listed each of the team's forward lines, defensive pairings and goaltenders.

Michigan's First Forward Line 2017-18
Player Year Position Goals Assists Total Points

Dexter Dancs

Senior

Left Wing

11

15

26

Cooper Marody

Junior

Center

16

33

49*

Tony Calderone

Senior

Right Wing

24**

18

42
* Marody led the Big Ten in scoring this season, ** Calderone led the Big Ten in goals this season
Michigan's Second Forward Line 2017-18
Player Year Position Goals Assists Total Points

Brendan Warren

Junior

Left Wing

9

6

15

Josh Norris

Freshman

Center

8

15

23

Jake Slaker

Sophomore

Right Wing

15

12

27
Michigan's Third and Fourth Forward Lines 2017-18
Player Year Position Goals Assists Total Points

Niko Porikos

Senior

Left Wing

1

5

6

Michael Pastujov

Freshman

Left Wing

4

4

8

James Sanchez

Sophomore

Left Wing

3

5

8

Adam Winborg

Sophomore

Center

3

5

8

Nick Pastujov

Sophomore

Center

4

10

14

Jack Becker

Freshman

Right Wing

8

6

14

Dakota Raabe

Freshman

Right Wing

4

2

6

The third and fourth lines have changed frequently, but will be some combination of the above players. Against Boston, Sanchez was scratched, meaning the other players were active and filled out the lines. Winborg and Raabe play together, as do Nick Pastujov and Becker. The left wing spots rotate.

Michigan's First Defensive Pairing 2017-18
Player Year Position Goals Assists Total Points

Quinn Hughes

Freshman

Defenseman

5

24

29

Joseph Cecconi

Junior

Defenseman

5

21

26
Michigan's Second Defensive Pairing 2017-18
Player Year Position Goals Assists Total Points

Griffin Luce

Sophomore

Defenseman

1

2

3

Nicholas Boka

Junior

Defenseman

1

6

7
Michigan's Third Defensive Pairing 2017-18
Player Year Position Goals Assists Total Points

Sam Piazza

Senior

Defenseman

2

13

15

Luke Martin

Sophomore

Defenseman

1

7

8
Michigan Goaltenders 2017-18
Player Year Record Goals Against Average Save Percentage

Hayden Lavigne

Sophomore

18-10-3

2.77

.909

Jack LaFontaine

Sophomore

4-4-0

3.51

.889
Michigan Players That Have Been Drafted Into The NHL
Player Round Pick Team Year Drafted

Josh Norris

1

19

San Jose Sharks

2017

Luke Martin

2

52

Carolina Hurricanes

2017

Will Lockwood*

3

64

Vancouver Canucks

2016

Jack LaFontaine

3

75

Carolina Hurricanes

2016

Nick Pastujov

7

193

New York Islanders

2016

Brendan Warren

3

81

Arizona Coyotes

2015

Joseph Cecconi

5

133

Dallas Stars

2015

Cooper Marody

6

158

Philadelphia Flyers**

2015

Nicholas Boka

6

171

Minnesota Wild

2015
* Injured, out for season, **Traded in 2018 to the Edmonton Oilers

Hughes, Marody and Calderone are stars and should be the guys you keep an eye on. Hughes will be a top 10 pick in this year's NHL Draft, while Marody and Calderone can put on a show offensively.

---

{{ article.author_name }}