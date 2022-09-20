Michigan hockey ranked top 10 in preseason polls
Michigan hockey is still a national power.
The program moved on from Mel Pearson in August after a third-party investigation of the program determined a toxic culture engineered by the former head coach.
Still, the Wolverines, now under interim head coach Brendan Naurato, have a promising roster returning to Ann Arbor for the 2022-23 season.
The USCHO and USA Today's first preseason poll, released Monday, ranked Michigan at No. 6 in the country.
In the USCHO poll, Denver, Minnesota, Minnesota State, North Dakota, and Minnesota-Duluth round out the top five, ranked ahead of the Wolverines to begin the season.
U-M was the second-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind No. 2 Minnesota, and was one of only four to receive first-place votes. Michigan received two votes, while Denver (37), Minnesota (8), and Minnesota State (3) led the way.
Notre Dame (No. 9) and Ohio State (No. 16) are the only other Big Ten teams ranked from the seven-team conference. Penn State (65 votes) missed the cut by two spots, finishing 22nd in the 20-team poll. Wisconsin (15 spots) finished 31st in the poll.
The maize and blue's new coaching regime will showcase this year's team for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 1, when the Wolverines host Windsor for an exhibition game at Yost Arena.
Michigan's regular season non-conference schedule opens with two home series against Lindenwood (Oct. 7/8) and No. 12 Boston (Oct. 14/16).
