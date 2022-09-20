Michigan hockey is still a national power. The program moved on from Mel Pearson in August after a third-party investigation of the program determined a toxic culture engineered by the former head coach. Still, the Wolverines, now under interim head coach Brendan Naurato, have a promising roster returning to Ann Arbor for the 2022-23 season. The USCHO and USA Today's first preseason poll, released Monday, ranked Michigan at No. 6 in the country.

