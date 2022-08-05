Michigan announces Mel Pearson is out as hockey coach

After a week of discussion surrounding the status of Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson, the university announced a determination of his employment status.

In a statement on Friday, the athletic department confirmed that Mel Pearson will not return as coach of the hockey program during the 2022-2023 season. The news comes as the findings of a WilmerHale report inside the hockey program produced damning results about the culture of the hockey program under Pearson's watch.

"It has been determined that Mel Pearson will not return as our ice coach," U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "This decision has been weighed heavily and for some time. We welcomed an independent third-party review into the climate and culture of our program before furthering our assessment in lockstep with campus leadership.

“Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review."

“Today's announcement reflects the seriousness with what we've heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan."

Pearson completed his fifth season for the Wolverines. Details on a potential coaching search were not released.