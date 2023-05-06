News More News
Michigan lacrosse wins first B1G tournament championship in program history

Josh Henschke
Michigan men's lacrosse program made history on Saturday as it won the first Big Ten Tournament championship in program history with a 14-5 victory over Maryland.

The win also allows the Wolverines to secure an automatic birth to the NCAA Tournament, which also marks the first time the program has made the tournament since the program was founded in 2012.

The Terrapins were entering Saturday's contest as back-to-back Big Ten Tournament champions and the Wolverines had swept the season series against the Terrapins.

Junio attackman Michael Boehm led the way for the Wolverines, scoring five goals and tallying two assists in the winning effort.

