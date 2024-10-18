Michigan lands commitment from four-star F Winters Grady

Michigan landed its first commitment of the 2025 cycle on Friday, when four-star wing Winters Grady announced his intentions to sign with Dusty May’s Wolverines. Michigan beat out schools such as Iowa, Oregon and Oklahoma to land the Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep standoutBelow, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what Michigan is getting in the versatile Grady as well as what could be next for May and company on the recruiting trail.

WHAT MICHIGAN IS GETTING

The 6-foot-5 Grady does a lot of things well, even if he isn’t going to blow you away in one particular area. His biggest strength is the ability to function as a Swiss Army knife of sorts and make plays on both ends of the floor thanks to his motor, adequate length, impressive efficiency numbers and decent athleticism. Grady, who is a reliable finisher at the rim, has also shown the ability to create shots off the bounce and thrives as a mid-range scorer, a skill that helped him average nearly 20 PPG on the adidas 3SSB circuit this summer. His solid size and willingness to sacrifice his body for loose balls allow him to be a well-above-average positional rebounder as well. Grady is a capable long-range shooter and can hurt opponents from deep when left open, even if nobody will describe him as a certified 3-point sniper. Defensively, his effort pops off the page even if he is a little bit limited due to his lack of truly elite athleticism and just decent length for the position. That said, he’s as motivated and intense a defender as there is in the class.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR MICHIGAN