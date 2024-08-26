PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Michigan looking for 'consistency' in final week of quarterback battle

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore joined Jon Jansen on 'Inside Michigan Football' on Monday night to discuss the upcoming season opener against Fresno State. Of course, Jansen asked Moore about the ongoing quarterback battle, and although Moore didn't name a starter or give away who is currently leading the competition, he did offer insights into the final week of the competition.

Moore did confirm that Alex Orji and Davis Warren are the final two in consideration for the job, and that the staff has agreed to let the competition role over into a few practices this week.

"[The competition] is awesome," Moore said. "Sometimes it's kind of frustrating because you want it sometimes to be over, but not really. And both of the guys, the top two guys right now are Alex [Orji] and Davis [Warren], and, I mean, you look back at camp you're like, 'Maybe it's this guy, maybe it's this guy.' But they just keep both making plays, whether it's throwing or running the football, and both of them are doing both, so it's cool to watch the competitiveness."

"We said we're going to give ourselves a couple practices in the week. If it takes Wednesday, I'll take Wednesday and probably tell the guy on Thursday, and then whether we report that, say it out loud on Friday or day of the game we'll make that decision as we go and as they feel comfortable, too, because a big part of it is what the players want."

In the middle of a fierce competition that will decide who leads the reigning national champions, Moore said there is no ill will between the two quarterbacks.

"The coolest thing about all of it is they support each other," Moore said. "Like, if one of them has a bad play, the other one's coming up to him saying, 'Hey, it's all good. You'll get him the next time.' It's not like, 'Oh, I'm glad he's failing. I'm glad he's not doing well,' like, they're pushing each other in a positive way, so both those guys are really good."

As for what will play the biggest factor in the staff's decision, Moore says it'll be consistency, decision-making and ball security. Whichever player shows consistency in those three areas the most will win the job.

"It'll really be the guy that practices with the most consistency, making the best decisions, taking care of the football and make enough plays because both of them are going to be going against similar looks because it's not going to be our defense now."

"It's hard to say that because you need two that can really play, and you just got to see how the guy plays in the first game, and if it's consistent enough to help you win the next one, then yeah it is. Like with J.J. [McCarthy], we knew he's going to be consistent enough to win the next game, so for us, it's going to be who's going to be consistent enough to win the game. And not just manage the game, but sometimes you're going to have to make a play; you have to make a play on third down; you have to make a play in the red zone to do things to help us win, so who's going to do that is also going to be the starting quarterback."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taWNoaWdhbi1sb29raW5nLWZvci1jb25zaXN0ZW5jeS1pbi1m aW5hbC13ZWVrLW9mLXF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrLWJhdHRsZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW4u cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWNoaWdhbi1sb29raW5nLWZvci1jb25z aXN0ZW5jeS1pbi1maW5hbC13ZWVrLW9mLXF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrLWJhdHRsZSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==