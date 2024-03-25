Michigan's annual end-of-spring practice, the Maize vs Blue Spring Game will be televised live on Fox with coverage from Joel Klatt.

In the past the spring game has been televised on the Big Ten Network, sometimes on a delay, and sometimes not at all. Having the spring game televised on Fox will make the event a bigger deal and provide access for many more fans.

The game will take place on Saturday, April 20, at noon at Michigan Stadium. The event is free for all to attend.