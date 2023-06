Class of 2024 three-star EDGE Dominic Nichols (Ijamsville, MD.) has narrowed his top schools down to eight, with Michigan making the cut.

Nichols took a visit to Ann Arbor in April and is set to make an official visit to Michigan this weekend, followed by an OV to Kentucky the following weekend.

He has already taken a trip to Madison, Wisc. to check out the Badgers program.

When Nichols visited the Wolverines in April in what was a multi-day trip, he said the visit went well and raved about how perfectly he would fit into UM's scheme if he did end up choosing Michigan as his destination.